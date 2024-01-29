The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau is expected imminently to publish a final rule lowering maximum credit card late fees.

Why it matters: Late fees brought companies $14.5 billion in revenue in 2022, but some companies stand to be more heavily affected than others.

Context: The CFPB, which awaits an existential Supreme Court decision, has sought to curb fees across the board. According to the agency, credit card companies charged a record-high $130 billion in interest in fees in 2022.

The rule would lower fees from as high as $41 per violation to $8.

The CFPB has also targeted overdraft fees and other junk fees, so the Supreme Court case appears to have done little to slow the agency's pace.

What they're saying: "Who is most impacted if the late fee rule ultimately goes through? Bread Financial and Synchrony Financial," a group of Morgan Stanley analysts led by Jeffrey Adelson wrote in a note this month.

The group estimates that Bread's earnings per share could be lowered by 80% a year after the rule's implementation. Synchrony could face a 60% hit, and Capital One could face a 27% knockdown.

Between the lines: Expect a fight.

"Our expert believes the courts will shoot down the rule on procedural elements," the analysts write. "After, the CFPB could simply repropose a new late fee rule that addresses the procedural issues that had held it up in the courts.

The agency already has a Supreme Court fight, where the judges are expected to decide whether the CFPB's funding mechanism is unconstitutional.

Of note: Some consumer groups have also pushed for regulators to treat BNPL the same as credit cards — including caps on penalty fees.