Indian fintech Perfios weighs $500M IPO

Perfios, a Bengaluru-based provider of real-time credit underwriting software for banks and other financial institutions, is weighing a $500 million local IPO, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: Indian fintechs continue exploring public listings as the local IPO window looks wide open — at least for now.

Context: Perfios has been talking about a public offering since raising $229 million from Indian private equity firm Kedaara Capital in a Series D that valued it at more than $900 million.

Not long after that round closed, it announced it had hired Sumit Nigam as chief technology officer and Anu Mathew as chief people officer as part of its preparation for a public listing.

In November, Perfios CEO Sabyasachi Goswami said at a conference that the firm was getting ready for an IPO that could happen in the next 18-24 months.

What's happening: Though timing and plans for an IPO aren't new, the $500 million target and $2 billion valuation reported by Bloomberg weren't previously disclosed.

State of play: Perfios follows a number of other fintechs that are exploring public offerings in India.

This month, Indian payments firm MobiKwik filed to raise ₹700 crore (~$84.2m) through a local IPO.

Jio Financial Services, a spinoff of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance empire, began trading on India's National Stock Exchange last June.

Netherlands-based payments firm PayU, which touts India as its largest market, has reportedly tapped bankers to prepare for an IPO there.

Zoom out: India ended 2023 with 23 IPOs in the final quarter, a meaningful percentage of the 57 public listings in the country for the year.

Of note: Since being founded in 2018, Perfios has raised over $350 million from investors including Warburg Pincus and Bessemer Venture Partners.