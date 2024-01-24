Brex lays off 20% of workforce

Share on email (opens in new window)

Corporate card and spend management company Brex laid off about 20% of its workforce Tuesday, and it restructured its management.

Why it matters: The layoffs follow concerns about its cash runway; an Information piece reported Brex was burning $17 million a month.

Details: Brex laid off 282 people Tuesday and transitioned COO Michael Tannenbaum to board member, co-CEO Pedro Franceschi wrote in an email to employees.

CTO Cosmin Nicolaescu will transition to an adviser role this summer.

SVP of global operations Camilla Matias Morais is expected to take over as COO.

What we're watching: The company is expected to have an all-hands meeting Wednesday to discuss the changes.