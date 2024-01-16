Cypto investor 10RT weighs the SPAC path

Growth-stage crypto investor 1RoundTable Partners is weighing the creation of SPACs to take some of its associated companies public, managing partner Dan Tapiero tells Axios.

Why it matters: Crypto and SPACs have been under intense scrutiny, with the crossover of the two universes becoming a recipe for rejection in the regulatory books.

Yes, but: Recent regulatory wins in crypto — including the approval of the Spot Bitcoin ETFs — has helped rekindle Tapiero's optimism for the product.

Details: "I'm hoping that the fact that the ETF just passed is a good sign for us," says Tapiero, who says the firm will probably decide this year whether to pull the SPAC trigger.

Tapiero sees crypto infrastructure companies — those that don't directly touch the buying and selling of the asset — as facing fewer regulatory hurdles.

Background: Stock-trading company Apex Fintech originally planned to go public in a 2021 SPAC merger but struggled to complete the deal due to concerns from the SEC over its crypto business.

It later sold that business to Bakkt and recently filed confidentially for an IPO.

Other crypto companies — including Bullish, eToro, and Circle — also pulled their SPACs following a long review period.

Context: Tapiero launched growth-stage crypto investing firm 10T in 2020, with $750 million for its first fund. It would raise two more before putting an end to fundraising.

Last year, Tapiero formed 1RT with some 10T employees as well as new roster partners, including Dubilier & Co. founder Michael Dubilier.

10T is backed by Alan Howard. Its other investments include Gemini, Figure, and Kraken.

Tapiero has not yet notched an exit at the two firms, though he has come close with portfolio companies Circle and eToro.

What they're saying: Tapiero notes that 1RT has investors familiar with the SPAC process in its roster. Partner Tad Smith, former Sotheby's CEO, was a Capitol Investment Corp. V. board member.

Bottom line: Crypto companies are eyeing the exit again.