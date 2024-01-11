The founders of cloud software insurtech Korr are going after their former employer, Guidewire, and have raised $3.2 million in pre-seed and seed funding thus far, Axios has learned exclusively.

Why it matters: Operating on the cloud is considered a prerequisite for using AI to its full potential.

How it works: Korr offers software on the cloud for insurance carriers (think policy administration, claims, and billing), and does away with on-premise computing.

Korr's founders say that cuts the cost and number of staff needed by carriers to run their technology, and that carriers who use "cloud-native software" can launch new products faster due to the API-friendly nature of tech.

"Ideas like using generative AI for underwriting or for claims processing become far more easy to work into the ecosystem than otherwise," says CEO Gregory Ritchie.

Context: Financial services and insurance companies have tested out cloud software, but they've been slow to use it at meaningful scale.

The Capgemini Research Institute's November World Cloud Report states that 91% of banks and insurance companies have begun working on the cloud, compared to 37% in 2020.

But per the report, "more than 50% of firms surveyed have only moved a minimal portion of their core business applications to the cloud."

Flashback: Ritchie previously worked at property and casualty insurance software company, Guidewire.

When the cloud became ubiquitous, he grew frustrated by Guidewire's strategy. Believing there was an opportunity for a company that built insurance software on the cloud from the get go, he formed Korr in 2021 with Kimberly McClinch.

By the numbers: Plug and Play Ventures led the $1.2 million pre-seed round in 2021, while Motive Partners and Tokyo Marine Future Fund led its $2 million seed round in August of 2023.

Guidewire is now valued at about $9 billion on the NYSE.

Another P&C software company, Duck Creek, was sold last year to Vista Equity Partners for $2.6 billion.

Of note: Korr is currently focused on a small segment of the insurance carrier market — long-term care within life insurance— with plans to broaden that focus in the future.