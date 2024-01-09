Share on email (opens in new window)

Conta Simples, a Brazilian expense management and corporate card startup, raised $41.5 million in Series B funding led by Base10 Partners.

Why it matters: Though the corporate card sector is crowded in the U.S., investors still see an opportunity to back expense management startups in Latin America.

By the numbers: Conta Simples claims it has 30,000 active users and has issued 500,000 physical and digital corporate credit cards to date.

The startup says it has processed a total payment volume of R$18 billion (~$3T) and reached break-even status in 2023.

Between the lines: Conta Simples recently obtained a Direct Credit Society license from Brazil's Central Bank, which will allow it to operate as a limited type of national bank charter.

With the license, it can begin offering financing, credit rights, and buy now, pay later products to its customers.

Of note: Existing investors Valor Capital, Jam Fund, Y Combinator, Big Bets, Broadhaven and DOMO also joined the round.

State of play: In December, Mexico-based financial accounting platform Kapital raised $40 million in Series B funding led by Tribe Capital.