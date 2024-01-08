Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Coinbase plans to expand its product offerings in Europe to include derivatives through the acquisition of an unnamed holding company, it announced late Friday.

Why it matters: In a hunt for growth, U.S.-based crypto firms are looking to Europe for new product offerings.

Details: The crypto exchange has agreed to acquire a Cyprus-based entity that holds an EU Markets in Financial Instruments Directive (MiFID) license, according to the company's blog post.

Through the acquisition, Coinbase says it will be able to offer crypto derivatives products — like futures, options and perpetual swaps — to eligible customers in selected EU countries.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval, but Coinbase expects it will close this year.

Between the lines: Derivatives make up more than 75% of the global crypto market, according to Coinbase, meaning the acquisition could unlock a huge revenue stream for the exchange in Europe.

Still, it has a long way to go before catching up with more established players like Binance, Bybit, OKX and Deribit.

Flashback: The firm began offering derivatives to institutional users in eligible non-U.S. jurisdictions through the launch of its Coinbase International Exchange last May.

In August it won approval from the National Futures Association to offer crypto derivatives products to retail users within the U.S.

Of note: Prior to this deal, Coinbase reportedly had pursued an acquisition of FTX Europe to offer derivatives in Europe.

State of play: Coinbase isn't alone in looking to offer new crypto products in Europe to drive growth.