Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX invested $100 million via convertible notes in Dave (Nasdaq: Dave) in 2022. Today, the neobank said it plans to repay that amount early for a discounted $71 million. Why it matters: Dave and Mysten Labs were two of the largest known checks written by the FTX empire, which had raised questions about whether those two deals could face clawback attempts.

Details: Dave said on Friday that it had reached an agreement with FTX Ventures to buy back that stake, pending approval from the bankruptcy court.

Dave and FTX had been in contact for roughly a year over a potential deal, with FTX reaching out in October to confirm that they were interested, Dave CEO Jason Wilk tells Axios.

The big picture: In buying back FTX's investments, companies take away the uncertainty over who might end up as their creditors and the possibility of an ugly clawback attempt.

In this case, Dave is also paying less than it would have had FTX not undergone a restructuring.

Had FTX chugged along as usual, Dave would've had to pay $100 million back to FTX Ventures with an interest rate of 3% a year.

FTX meanwhile now gets cash rather than hard-to-distribute promissory notes as it seeks to repay customers.

Zooming out: Dave hasn't been the only company touched by FTX buy back an investment in itself.

Robinhood reached an agreement to buy back shares of itself last year.

Mysten Labs meanwhile bought backs shares of itself for $95 million.

By the numbers: Shares of Dave rose 5% in early trading Friday, with Wilk emphasizing that the company had $171 million in cash and cash equivalents by the end of the third quarter.