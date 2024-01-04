Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Bumper, a startup providing interest-free financing options for auto repairs, raised $48 million in new funding led by AutoTech Ventures. Why it matters: Despite a crowded BNPL market, investors are still bullish on pay-over-time startups serving vertical markets.

Details: The funding round includes $18 million in equity financing and $30 million in debt.

Shell Ventures, JLR's InMotion Ventures, Porsche Ventures and Revo Capital also participated in the round.

Sheffield, U.K.-based Bumper has raised $64 million since being founded.

How it works: Bumper works with car dealers to offer digital and physical payment options, including open banking payments, card payments and in-dealership card terminals that integrate into dealers' infrastructure.

But its big value prop is enabling consumers to split their repair bills from one to six months interest-free.

What's happening: Bumper says it is available through 5,000 dealers and facilitated payments for over 250,000 repairs over the last year.