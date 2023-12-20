Share on email (opens in new window)

Felix Pago, which provides instant cross-border money transfers via WhatsApp, has raised $2.8 million in new funding led by Switch Ventures, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Remittances to Latin America continue to grow, a trend bolstering the company's funding round and business growth.

Yes, but: Transferring money internationally remains a slow and costly process.

How it works: To send cash, users register their WhatsApp number on the company's website and answer the Felix chatbot's question about their money transfer.

Once completed, they receive a payment link where users can share their debit card information.

For the recipient, funds are available instantly and can be sent directly to a bank account, to a Mercado Pago digital wallet, or they can be picked up in cash at a number of retail locations.

What they're saying: "[WhatsApp] is the operating system of the whole region, so we thought, why not build it on top of WhatsApp?," CEO Manuel Godoy says.

Between the lines: Checkout.com serves as the payment processor to initiate those transactions.

Felix Pago leverages crypto — specifically USDC stablecoins — to bypass traditional payment rails and facilitate those instant transactions.

It has also partnered with LatAm crypto firm Bitso to transfer funds to bank accounts in Mexico and UniTeller to provide cash payouts in retail locations and banks in regions where the crypto market isn't as mature.

Zoom out: Remittance flows into Latin America and the Caribbean increased by 11.3% in 2022 to reach $145 billion, according to the World Bank.

Many immigrants send money back home to support their families, but banks and other money transfer operators charge high fees and can have slow settlement times.

Zoom in: Felix Pago hopes to offer a fast and low-cost alternative with bank transfer fees at $2.99 and cash transfer fees at $4.98.

The company got its start serving mostly Mexican immigrants, the service recently rolled out in Guatemala and Honduras.

What's next: In addition to its text-based chatbot, Felix Pago is working on new technology to allow users to send money via voice notes that it calls "voice to remittance."

The startup is also looking to expand the number of markets it serves, with plans to launch in Nicaragua and El Salvador next year.

Of note: The new financing is an extension to a seed round the firm announced earlier this year and includes participation from H20 Capital, Mercado Libre, Wollef, Contour, TFC Ventures and several angels.