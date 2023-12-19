Affirm expands BNPL partnership with Walmart

Affirm is expanding its partnership with Walmart to offer its buy now, pay later offering as a payment option at self-checkout kiosks in the retailer's stores.

Why it matters: The BNPL option, which will be available at thousands of Walmart stores, could offer a major boost to Affirm and its holiday season adoption by shoppers.

How it works: Walmart shoppers can apply for a line of credit from Affirm to purchase items in its stores.

Affirm underwrites the proposed transaction and, if approved, will present several different financing options tailored to the customer.

After a plan is selected, they receive a barcode to scan at the Walmart self-service kiosk to pay.

Context: Affirm has been a Walmart partner since 2019, when the retailer began offering pay-over-time services as an option on walmart.com.

The BNPL provider also has a number of similar partnerships for in-store payments, including Casper, Gucci, Michaels, Staples, Dick's Sporting Goods and others.

State of play: Walmart is by far the largest of those partnerships, with in-store BNPL payments available at more than 4,500 stores.

According to Affirm SVP of revenue Pat Suh, Walmart and Affirm will promote the payment option through a joint marketing campaign that includes in-store signage and email marketing to their customers.

Between the lines: The campaign is going live at the tail end of the holiday season, but Affirm could see some benefit from last-minute shoppers opting for a BNPL option instead of using debit or credit cards.

Buy now, pay later adoption has already seen a big boost this holiday season, with usage increasing 42.5% year over year on Cyber Monday, according to Adobe.

The intrigue: Making BNPL payments available in-store is also a part of Affirm's push to convince consumers to adopt BNPL for everyday purchases.