Future, a climate-focused fintech, has raised $6.5 million in new funding and acquired a startup to expand its rewards platform, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Details: The new financing comes from a mix of new and existing investors and was raised in part to acquire Fan Rewards, a Boston-based rewards platform for fans of artists and influencers.

As part of the acquisition, Fan Rewards founders Kendall Tucker and Mike Garon will join Future as head of product and head of engineering, respectively.

Between the lines: The deal is designed to help Future attract more users to its rewards program, according to Future founder and CEO Jean-Louis Warnholz.

"A big piece of what we are building now is just creating an outrageously rewarding experience for our members," he says.

"The work Mike and Kendall had done at Fan Rewards was a perfect fit because they've identified novel and interesting ways to reward fans of digital creators."

Context: Future offers a debit card that rewards users when they make low-carbon, eco-friendly purchases — such as EV charging, public transportation, plant-based meat and secondhand clothes — as part of their everyday spending.

It offers 10% cashback on renewable energy purchases, partners with eco-friendly brands to offer discounts on their goods and also operates a marketplace of sustainable goods with increased rewards.

It also provides tools to help users understand their carbon footprint and earn cash for reducing it.

Zoom in: Powering all of that is a data-driven platform on the back end that Future developed to be able to digitally capture and verify greener purchases across a variety of merchant codes.

"There is no payments platform that is purposefully designed to help decarbonize our economy," Warnholz says.

"To do that right, you have to have a data platform to incorporate carbon, not just as a signal in the payments data, but to be able to identify and reward green choices."

Of note: To date, Future has raised $11 million from investors that include Accomplice, Active Impact Investments, Climate Capital, Techstars, Baratunde Thurston, Raiz Capital and Urban Impact Ventures.