Apex Fintech files confidentially for IPO
Dec 12, 2023
Apex Fintech, which cancelled its $4.7 billion SPAC deal in 2021, announced Tuesday that it has filed confidentially for an IPO.
Why it matters: The 2024 IPO window is cracking open, despite the lackluster debuts of Instacart and Klaviyo this year.
Be smart: There hasn't been a major fintech IPO in the U.S. since 2021.
- Just one fintech company IPO-ed between 2022 to the third quarter of 2023, raising $100 million, per data from FT Partners.
- Some 41 companies raised $22.3 billion in 2021.
- Apex could prove to be a bellwether.
Context: Apex's tech allows businesses including eToro to offer stock trading to their customers. Apex is in turn backed by Peak6.
Background: Apex had planned to go public via merger with a SPAC in a 2021 deal that valued the business at around $4.7 billion.
- Its crypto business however raised concerns with the SEC, contributing to the company's eventual decision the scrap those plans. It would later sell the crypto business to Bakkt.
What they said: “We were going to come out as part of the SPAC at $4.7 billion pre-money. That's pretty frothy,” Apex CEO Bill Capuzzi told Axios in September.
- “I think the valuation is less than what it was back then, despite the fact that their numbers are much better — we're profitable. But I think we're getting back to a normal, multiple range, and today it puts us in range with the SaaS-type companies.”
- Capuzzi also said in September that Apex will outdo the 2023 estimates from its SPAC filing.
- Those projections suggested the company would hit $418 million in operating revenue in 2023, with adjusted EBITDA of $178 million.