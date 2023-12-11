SumUp, a London-based point-of-sale and payments startup for SMEs, has raised €285 million in new funding led by Sixth Street Growth.

Why it matters: The infusion arrives even as late-stage growth capital is difficult to come by — and often comes at a discount.

Details: The new financing, which consists of an undisclosed mix of debt and equity, included participation from Bain Capital Tech Opportunities, Fin Capital and Liquidity Group.

To date, SumUp has raised around $1.5 billion (€1.4 billion, per today's exchange rate), according to Pitchbook.

Between the lines: The company did not disclose its valuation but told CNBC it is higher than its €8 billion valuation when it raised €590 million in mid-2022.

Yes, but: That figure was well below the €20 billion valuation it was reportedly seeking to raise at earlier in 2022.

And earlier this year, SumUp shareholder Groupon disclosed in an SEC filing that it was selling shares in the company at a price that would value it at €3.9 billion.

State of play: The company raised an up round while other late-stage startups have raised at discounts.

In August, Ramp raised new funding at a 30% discount to its previous valuation.

Earlier in the year, Stripe's valuation was nearly halved in its fundraise.

Zoom out: Public comps haven't fared much better. Block — the company SumUp competes most directly with — has seen its shares fall by more than 50% since early 2022.