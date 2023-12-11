SumUp raises €285M up round
SumUp, a London-based point-of-sale and payments startup for SMEs, has raised €285 million in new funding led by Sixth Street Growth.
Why it matters: The infusion arrives even as late-stage growth capital is difficult to come by — and often comes at a discount.
Details: The new financing, which consists of an undisclosed mix of debt and equity, included participation from Bain Capital Tech Opportunities, Fin Capital and Liquidity Group.
- To date, SumUp has raised around $1.5 billion (€1.4 billion, per today's exchange rate), according to Pitchbook.
Between the lines: The company did not disclose its valuation but told CNBC it is higher than its €8 billion valuation when it raised €590 million in mid-2022.
Yes, but: That figure was well below the €20 billion valuation it was reportedly seeking to raise at earlier in 2022.
- And earlier this year, SumUp shareholder Groupon disclosed in an SEC filing that it was selling shares in the company at a price that would value it at €3.9 billion.
State of play: The company raised an up round while other late-stage startups have raised at discounts.
- In August, Ramp raised new funding at a 30% discount to its previous valuation.
- Earlier in the year, Stripe's valuation was nearly halved in its fundraise.
Zoom out: Public comps haven't fared much better. Block — the company SumUp competes most directly with — has seen its shares fall by more than 50% since early 2022.