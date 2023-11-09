Scoop: Valor Capital eyes $500M for two new funds

Valor Capital, an early investor in Coinbase, has told LPs that it plans to raise about $500 million for its next pair of funds, a source with knowledge of the matter says.

Why it matters: The firm, co-founded by the former U.S. ambassador to Brazil, has historically spent about 40% of its allocation on fintech bets.

Driving the news: Focusing on companies that touch, or are based in, Latin America, Valor Capital is expected to seek roughly $250 million for its fifth early-stage fund and another $250 million for its third opportunity fund.

Context: Valor raised about $200 million for its previous opportunity fund and $250 million for its fourth early-stage fund.

The big picture: "We're going into a time where we think fintech is going to be really interesting," Valor partner Michael Nicklas said Tuesday on the sidelines of the firm's 11th annual summit.