Shares of ICE-backed crypto company Bakkt fall below $1

Intercontinental Exchange-backed Bakkt is struggling to regain investor confidence. Shares of the crypto company yesterday closed below $1 for the fourth straight day.

Why it matters: Falling below $1 puts it at risk of being delisted. It's also psychologically important: It can make a stock undesirable in the eyes of potential investors.

Zoom in: Bakkt trades on the NYSE, which requires that companies maintain an average closing price at or above $1 during a consecutive 30-day trading period.

Shares of Bakkt, which closed at 91 cents yesterday, have traded below $1 on seven of the last 30 days, giving it an average of $1.08.

Companies that fail to maintain the $1 average price are issued a warning and have six months to address the price after receiving the notification.

Of note: The company is valued at $255.4 million, below the $300 million ICE spent to combine it with loyalty rewards provider Bridge2 Solutions in 2020. It's also a far cry from the $2.1 billion valuation the company had when it went public via SPAC.

The big picture: Formed in 2018, Bakkt was a highly anticipated crypto loyalty platform due to its deep ties with the traditional finance world.

Its consumer product struggled to find traction, however, so Bakkt, like many, pivoted toward B2B this year.

Part of that pivot was its $200 million acquisition of Apex Crypto. The platform embeds crypto trading capabilities into other platforms and bolstered Bakkt's overall revenue to $347.6 million in the second quarter of 2023.

What we're watching: Bakkt is expected to report Q3 earnings next Tuesday, Nov. 14.