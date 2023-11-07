Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Enable, a B2B rebate management startup, raised $120 million in new funding at a $1 billion valuation.

Why it matters: New tools for managing rebate programs help manufacturers and supply-chain businesses increase revenues and profitability.

Details: The Series D financing was led by Lightspeed Venture Partners and included participation from Menlo Ventures, Norwest Venture Partners, Insight Partners and Sierra Ventures.

How it works: Enable provides a platform used by manufacturers, distributors and retailers to track and manage the rebates they offer to B2B customers.

Its platform helps finance and commercial teams to offer rebates in a way that optimizes sales while increasing revenue and profitability.

Its tools enable businesses to create, negotiate and execute deals with trading partners, while also offering automated workflows, approval processes and audit trails for tracking and compliance.

Flashback: Last December, Enable acquired Profectus Group's rebate deal management platform, which served the Australia and New Zealand markets.

Of note: Enable has raised $276 million since being founded in 2019, its most recent round being $94 million in October 2022.