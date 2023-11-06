Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Citigroup is poised to begin a deep round of job cuts as part of a reorganization instituted by CEO Jane Fraser, CNBC reports.

Why it matters: Citi's reorg could lead to one of the sector's largest headcount reductions in years.

Details: The reorganization plan, known internally by the code name "Project Bora Bora," could cut at least 10% of the company's 240,000-person global workforce, according to the report.

The executive ranks could see deeper cuts as the bank seeks to eliminate regional managers and staff with overlapping responsibilities.

Operations staff supporting businesses that have been divested or reorganized are also at higher risk of being cut.

Context: Citigroup has the second-largest workforce of any U.S. bank besides JPMorgan Chase.

But while some competitors have been quietly laying off staff, Citi's headcount has remained largely unchanged over the past year.

Flashback: Citi announced plans for a reorganization in September designed to flatten its governance structure and eliminate management layers companywide.