Last valued at $4 billion, Next Insurance raised $265 million in funding from Allstate and Allianz X, it said Wednesday.

Why it matters: Insurtech was the most-funded sector within fintech in the third quarter, per FT Partners data. Strategic investors are helping play a role in that.

Driving the news: Next offers insurance to small businesses including auto services, beauty shops and construction firms. It does the underwriting and takes on balance sheet risk.

As part of the deal, Next can sell to Allstate customers and develop new commercial auto products along with the insurance giant.

Allianz, meanwhile, has expanded its agreement to reinsure Next's policies, says chief strategy officer Eran Liron.

Next is not yet profitable.

What they're (not) saying: Valuation. Liron would not say whether the new funding came at a higher valuation than the company's last peak. Calcalist, however, reports that it's at the same price as its 2021 round.

It raised $250 million then at a $4 billion valuation. FinTLV Ventures and Battery Ventures served as lead investors.

Context: Insurtech's third-quarter funding rose 131% from the same period a year earlier, pulling in $2.7 billion, per FT Partners data.