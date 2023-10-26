Plaid COO Eric Sager on CFPB's open banking proposal
Oct 26, 2023
The CFPB's proposed open banking regulations probably won't threaten Plaid's business, COO Eric Sager said at an Axios event Tuesday night in Las Vegas.
Why it matters: Despite the agency's push for standards that would enable financial institutions to connect directly with one another, Plaid believes demand for its products will continue.
Context: Last week, the consumer watchdog agency proposed open banking rules that would give consumers better access to their financial data.
- The proposal seeks to create standards for data access, which (in theory) would enable financial service providers to connect with each other without the need for a middleman like Plaid.
The intrigue: In its proposal, the CFPB said the lack of progress on access agreements and failure to establish fair and inclusive industry standards, has led the open banking system to rely on data aggregators.
- "Dependency on a handful of data aggregators creates incentives for them to rent-seek and self-preference," it said.
What they're saying: Sager dismissed those concerns.
- "There are so many connections and so much complexity in those connections, that in order to be able to do that securely ... it needs players like us to be able to kind of do that successfully," he said.
- He added that in addition to its connectivity services, Plaid's place in the ecosystem provides additional benefits to its customers, like reducing fraud and improving underwriting for consumer lending.