Plaid COO Eric Sager speaks with Dan Primack. / Photo: Daniel Laboy/Cashman Photo on behalf of Axios

The CFPB's proposed open banking regulations probably won't threaten Plaid's business, COO Eric Sager said at an Axios event Tuesday night in Las Vegas.

Why it matters: Despite the agency's push for standards that would enable financial institutions to connect directly with one another, Plaid believes demand for its products will continue.

Context: Last week, the consumer watchdog agency proposed open banking rules that would give consumers better access to their financial data.

The proposal seeks to create standards for data access, which (in theory) would enable financial service providers to connect with each other without the need for a middleman like Plaid.

The intrigue: In its proposal, the CFPB said the lack of progress on access agreements and failure to establish fair and inclusive industry standards, has led the open banking system to rely on data aggregators.

"Dependency on a handful of data aggregators creates incentives for them to rent-seek and self-preference," it said.

What they're saying: Sager dismissed those concerns.