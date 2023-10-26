Share on email (opens in new window)

Upfort, which has a cyber insurance risk platform, raised $8 million in Series A funding led by SYN Ventures, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Cyber insurance is the fastest-growing line of commercial insurance, but the industry still suffers from a lack of data and transparency in assessing risk.

How it works: Upfort enables insurers and brokers to assess and manage the cyber risk of their clients, while also helping those clients reduce exposure to cyberattacks.

Once signed up, insurers, brokers, and risk advisers can also partner with the company to offer clients its proprietary tools for protecting against cyber threats.

State of play: Most cyber insurance today is underwritten through an application process in which companies share information about their existing software, data management, security procedures and breach history.

But, according to Upfort CEO Xing Xin, "It's very hard from the outside to systematically and truly understand the exposure of a company."

Zoom out: By improving transparency between insurers, brokers and their clients, Xin believes the cyber insurance ecosystem can increase cyber resilience, while also helping to incentivize the right behaviors.

"Ultimately, the focus is on reducing friction for a company to be able to actually take highly impactful actions that will drastically and disproportionately reduce their risk," he says.

Of note: Other investors include Eniac Ventures, Fika Ventures, Altai Ventures, Chaos Ventures, Aquila Capital Partners, Gaingels and Cyber Mentor Fund.