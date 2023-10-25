This past year has been a reckoning for sponsor banks who "got way over their skis" and didn't do the necessary diligence before signing up some fintech partners, says Lead Bank CEO Jackie Reses.

Driving the news: At an Axios event in Las Vegas on Tuesday, Reses said: "I don't think people know how to run a bank. It is not for the faint of heart."

Context: Before buying Kansas City-based Lead Bank a little over a year ago, Reses was head of Square Capital and executive chair of Square Financial Services, an FDIC-insured bank built within Jack Dorsey's Square (now Block).

She has also served as chair of the Economic Development Council for the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco.

Now, she is positioning Lead Bank as an alternative to some fintech-friendly sponsor banks already in market.

What they're saying: "Old-school banks now run huge, multimillion-dollar fintech products and only kind of understand what's going on, but not completely," Reses said.

"In some cases, there's an abstraction layer to another set of clients underneath ... and [the banks] have no idea how to understand the data and analysis [of] who they're serving, why they're serving them and how their product works," she added.

What's happening: Regulators are looking more closely at these relationships, in some cases sending cease-and-desist letters to banks that have been lax in their compliance regimes.

"You watch regulators go after banks in the industry because they're not being as detailed and methodical in the way they need to manage their client base. It's happening, and it probably should," she said.

Yes, and: One bad partnership can ruin a bank's entire fintech business, Reses said.