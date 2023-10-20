CFPB proposes open banking regulations
The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Thursday released a long-awaited draft of open banking rules crafted to give consumers better access to their financial data.
Why it matters: If enacted, the new rules would enable consumers to more easily switch between banks and other financial services providers, while also protecting their data from misuse.
Details: The CFPB's Personal Financial Data Rights rule would require banks and other financial services providers to make data related to consumers' transactions and accounts available to approved third parties.
- It seeks to create basic standards for data access, with the end goal being to promote more fair and open competition among financial services providers.
- It also seeks to establish privacy protections for consumers, which would forbid companies from misusing or wrongfully monetizing people's personal financial data.
Context: The regulations are being proposed under the authority of the 2010 Consumer Financial Protection Act, which, under section 1033, requires banks to give customers access to their data upon request.
- In July 2021, the Biden administration issued an executive order urging the consumer watchdog to move ahead with its open banking efforts.
Between the lines: Still, the U.S. has been slow to adopt open banking regulations like those in the EU and U.K.
- Meanwhile, the prevalence of online banking and third-party fintech apps has exploded, which in turn has created a cottage industry of data aggregators and connectivity providers.
What they're saying: "With strong data protections to prevent misuse and abuse of personal financial data ... this 2010 legal provision ... can lead to a more open and decentralized banking and finance system where consumers can more easily switch, escape junk fees, and obtain better service," CFPB director Rohit Chopra said in a statement.
- "Today's rule is a win for consumers, who are one step closer to having a strong right to control their financial data," said Penny Lee, president and CEO of the Financial Technology Association, an industry trade group.
What's next: The agency is seeking public comment on the draft proposal through December, and it hopes to finalize and enact the rules in 2024.