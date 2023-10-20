CFPB proposes open banking regulations

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) on Thursday released a long-awaited draft of open banking rules crafted to give consumers better access to their financial data.

Why it matters: If enacted, the new rules would enable consumers to more easily switch between banks and other financial services providers, while also protecting their data from misuse.

Details: The CFPB's Personal Financial Data Rights rule would require banks and other financial services providers to make data related to consumers' transactions and accounts available to approved third parties.

It seeks to create basic standards for data access, with the end goal being to promote more fair and open competition among financial services providers.

It also seeks to establish privacy protections for consumers, which would forbid companies from misusing or wrongfully monetizing people's personal financial data.

Context: The regulations are being proposed under the authority of the 2010 Consumer Financial Protection Act, which, under section 1033, requires banks to give customers access to their data upon request.

In July 2021, the Biden administration issued an executive order urging the consumer watchdog to move ahead with its open banking efforts.

Between the lines: Still, the U.S. has been slow to adopt open banking regulations like those in the EU and U.K.

Meanwhile, the prevalence of online banking and third-party fintech apps has exploded, which in turn has created a cottage industry of data aggregators and connectivity providers.

What they're saying: "With strong data protections to prevent misuse and abuse of personal financial data ... this 2010 legal provision ... can lead to a more open and decentralized banking and finance system where consumers can more easily switch, escape junk fees, and obtain better service," CFPB director Rohit Chopra said in a statement.

"Today's rule is a win for consumers, who are one step closer to having a strong right to control their financial data," said Penny Lee, president and CEO of the Financial Technology Association, an industry trade group.

What's next: The agency is seeking public comment on the draft proposal through December, and it hopes to finalize and enact the rules in 2024.