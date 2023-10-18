CVC eyes Nexi, though no bid in play

Data: S&P Capital IQ; Chart: Axios Visuals

Shares of Italian payments company Nexi surged roughly 13% in trading in Milan on Wednesday, amid news that CVC Capital Partners is weighing a potential bid for the company.

Why it matters: Payments has remained a hot space for mergers, acquisitions and spinouts, with Nexi being a major acquirer.

Yes, but: The stockholder enthusiasm is somewhat overwrought. CVC is reportedly only weighing a bid, per Bloomberg, with no certainty one will be forthcoming — nor at what price.

The company is now valued at roughly €8.6 billion ($9 billion), with shares down about 29% in the last year.

Between the lines: It's thought that eventually Nexi will have to strike some deal to give an exit to its private equity investors, which include Hellman & Friedman, Advent International and Bain Capital.