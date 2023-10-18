Axios Pro Exclusive Content

NCR completes ATM spinout

Ryan Lawler
NCR completed its split into two publicly traded companies, with one focused on commerce and digital banking and the other comprising its global ATM business.

Why it matters: The move highlights the divestment trend, as financial services firms and fintechs seek to simplify their pitch to investors.

What's happening: NCR Corp. rebranded its digital commerce business as NCR Voyix, which is now trading on the NYSE under the ticker "VYX."

  • Meanwhile, the ATM business now operates independently as NCR Atleos and began trading Tuesday under the NYSE ticker "NATL."

Details: Shareholders received one share of NCR Atleos stock for every two shares of NCR Corp. stock they held.

Context: The ATM unit spinoff had been a long time coming, with NCR initially announcing plans to split into two publicly traded companies over a year ago.

  • Those plans picked up steam over the summer, as the company filed a registration statement with the ATM unit's business and growth strategy, as well as a slate of executive leaders.

Between the lines: The separation was intended to attract new investors who might have been uninterested in NCR due to its complexity.

  • The board also expected the spinoff to eliminate some "competition for capital inherent" in NCR's previous business structure.

Of note: Investors seemed bullish on the ATM business during its first day of trading, driving NCR Atleos shares up 4.1% on the day, closing at $21.34.

State of play: NCR isn't alone in divesting non-core businesses in an effort to reduce corporate complexity and increase shareholder value.

  • In July, FIS announced plans to sell a majority stake in WorldPay, unwinding its 2019 acquisition of the payments business. It had originally planned to spin Worldpay out as a publicly traded company.
  • More recently, Goldman Sachs unwound its 2021 acquisition of specialty lending firm GreenSky by selling it to a consortium of investors led by Sixth Street.
