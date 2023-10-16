Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: Yahoo! Finance; Chart: Axios Visuals

Hong Kong's BC Technology Group (Hong Kong: 0863) is considering a sale of its crypto exchange OSL at a HK$1 billion (~$128 million) valuation, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: Despite being one of the only licensed exchanges to operate in Hong Kong, crypto trading volume remains weak for OSL.

Context: OSL offers prime brokerage, exchange and crypto custody services, while providing infrastructure for financial institutions to offer virtual-asset trading to their customers.

The firm is one of just two exchanges licensed under digital-asset rules Hong Kong introduced in June.

Between the lines: OSL's digital asset platform made up the bulk of BC Technology Group's income in the first half of 2023, according to its interim report.

By the numbers: OSL accounted for HK$105.2 million of BC Technology's HK$126.4 million income in the first six months of 2023.

The group posted a combined net loss of HK$95 million in that period, down from over HK$300 million a year prior.

Yes, but: Trading volume on OSL was HK$112.6 billion in the first half of 2023, down nearly 50% from HK$214.4 billion in the first half of 2022.

Of note: Shares in BC Technology Group have risen from a 52-week low of HK$1.50 over the summer to HK$4.25 today.