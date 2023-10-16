BC Technology Group weighs sale of Hong Kong crypto exchange
Hong Kong's BC Technology Group (Hong Kong: 0863) is considering a sale of its crypto exchange OSL at a HK$1 billion (~$128 million) valuation, Bloomberg reports.
Why it matters: Despite being one of the only licensed exchanges to operate in Hong Kong, crypto trading volume remains weak for OSL.
Context: OSL offers prime brokerage, exchange and crypto custody services, while providing infrastructure for financial institutions to offer virtual-asset trading to their customers.
- The firm is one of just two exchanges licensed under digital-asset rules Hong Kong introduced in June.
Between the lines: OSL's digital asset platform made up the bulk of BC Technology Group's income in the first half of 2023, according to its interim report.
By the numbers: OSL accounted for HK$105.2 million of BC Technology's HK$126.4 million income in the first six months of 2023.
- The group posted a combined net loss of HK$95 million in that period, down from over HK$300 million a year prior.
Yes, but: Trading volume on OSL was HK$112.6 billion in the first half of 2023, down nearly 50% from HK$214.4 billion in the first half of 2022.
Of note: Shares in BC Technology Group have risen from a 52-week low of HK$1.50 over the summer to HK$4.25 today.
- However, they are down about 80% from a high of HK$20.50 in mid-2021.