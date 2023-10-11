Share on email (opens in new window)

Netherlands-based payments firm PayU is preparing to file for a $500 million initial public offering in India, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The IPO would be one of India's largest fintech listings in recent years and could pave the way for other payments firms to follow suit.

Driving the news: PayU has tapped Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America as advisers and plans to hire at least one Indian investment bank for the IPO, according to the report.

The offering, which it plans to list by the end of 2024, could value the company between $5 billion and $7 billion.

Context: PayU is owned by Amsterdam-listed tech conglomerate Prosus and competes against digital payments firms like Razorpay, PhonePe and PayTM.

In India, PayU's largest market, the company serves more than 450,000 merchants and 2 million credit customers.

By the numbers: In June, Prosus said PayU revenue grew 31% year over year, to $399 million, and total payment value processed grew 33%, to $58 billion.

Total transaction growth rose 25%, to 1.4 billion, in the fiscal year.

Of note: Last week, PayU promoted India CEO Anirban Mukherjee to global chief executive.

Flashback: In August, Prosus sold PayU's global payments business, which operated in 30 countries worldwide, to U.K.-based fintech Rapyd for $610 million.