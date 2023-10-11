Axios Pro Exclusive Content

PayU plots India IPO timeline

Ryan Lawler
Image of a phone, desktop PC and hand with money on an orange backdrop

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Netherlands-based payments firm PayU is preparing to file for a $500 million initial public offering in India, Reuters reports.

Why it matters: The IPO would be one of India's largest fintech listings in recent years and could pave the way for other payments firms to follow suit.

Driving the news: PayU has tapped Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America as advisers and plans to hire at least one Indian investment bank for the IPO, according to the report.

  • The offering, which it plans to list by the end of 2024, could value the company between $5 billion and $7 billion.

Context: PayU is owned by Amsterdam-listed tech conglomerate Prosus and competes against digital payments firms like Razorpay, PhonePe and PayTM.

  • In India, PayU's largest market, the company serves more than 450,000 merchants and 2 million credit customers.

By the numbers: In June, Prosus said PayU revenue grew 31% year over year, to $399 million, and total payment value processed grew 33%, to $58 billion.

  • Total transaction growth rose 25%, to 1.4 billion, in the fiscal year.

Of note: Last week, PayU promoted India CEO Anirban Mukherjee to global chief executive.

Flashback: In August, Prosus sold PayU's global payments business, which operated in 30 countries worldwide, to U.K.-based fintech Rapyd for $610 million.

  • It did so to focus on PayU's more profitable markets, which include India, Turkey and Southeast Asia.
  • Last year, Prosus planned to acquire Indian payments firm Billdesk and merge it with PayU, but that deal was scrapped because of challenging market conditions.
Go deeper