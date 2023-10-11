PayU plots India IPO timeline
Netherlands-based payments firm PayU is preparing to file for a $500 million initial public offering in India, Reuters reports.
Why it matters: The IPO would be one of India's largest fintech listings in recent years and could pave the way for other payments firms to follow suit.
Driving the news: PayU has tapped Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America as advisers and plans to hire at least one Indian investment bank for the IPO, according to the report.
- The offering, which it plans to list by the end of 2024, could value the company between $5 billion and $7 billion.
Context: PayU is owned by Amsterdam-listed tech conglomerate Prosus and competes against digital payments firms like Razorpay, PhonePe and PayTM.
- In India, PayU's largest market, the company serves more than 450,000 merchants and 2 million credit customers.
By the numbers: In June, Prosus said PayU revenue grew 31% year over year, to $399 million, and total payment value processed grew 33%, to $58 billion.
- Total transaction growth rose 25%, to 1.4 billion, in the fiscal year.
Of note: Last week, PayU promoted India CEO Anirban Mukherjee to global chief executive.
Flashback: In August, Prosus sold PayU's global payments business, which operated in 30 countries worldwide, to U.K.-based fintech Rapyd for $610 million.
- It did so to focus on PayU's more profitable markets, which include India, Turkey and Southeast Asia.
- Last year, Prosus planned to acquire Indian payments firm Billdesk and merge it with PayU, but that deal was scrapped because of challenging market conditions.