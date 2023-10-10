Share on email (opens in new window)

Vellum Insurance, which provides a data and analytics platform for the insurance and reinsurance industry, has raised a $7 million seed round led by Acrew Capital, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: The insurance industry needs a better understanding of data to operate in a rapidly changing risk landscape.

How it works: Vellum's platform uses AI to automatically ingest, validate and aggregate data generated by managing general agents (MGAs) and reinsurance transactions.

It also provides an intelligence layer to enable real-time risk monitoring, actuarial and underwriting analytics, and financial reporting for reinsurers and carriers.

The big picture: The insurance industry is struggling to adapt to an evolving risk landscape, says Vellum CEO Julianna Muir.

"We have increasing weather events — hurricanes, floods and wildfires —and all of these will require innovation in order for the insurance industry to provide the right coverage for risks going forward," she says.

Not being able to price risk correctly can lead to preventable losses and in some cases, carriers being forced to exit unprofitable markets.

Yes, but: Carriers and reinsurers are not taking advantage of data they have to better determine how to profitably operate in that changing environment.

"Insurance is a world where we always look backward. We have to understand what claims happened... and it takes a very long time to understand what the ultimate profitability of a portfolio would be," Muir says.

Vellum hopes to improve transparency and risk management by giving carriers and reinsurers leading indicators to monitor the performance of their portfolios in real-time

Of note: Muir spent the previous two decades working in various parts of the insurance and reinsurance industries before founding Vellum, most recently serving as COO at SMB-focused insurtech Attune.