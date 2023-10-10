Binance's fizzled recovery initiative
Binance's Industry Recovery Initiative, pitched last year as a $1 billion lifeline for cash-strapped crypto startups, has deployed less than $30 million since inception, Bloomberg reports.
Why it matters: The sector's biggest player has sat on the sidelines even as crypto is rife with bankruptcies and companies needing funding.
Context: The initiative was created to ameliorate the damage from FTX's failure, but it failed to step in amid major struggles.
- Prime Trust, a crypto custodian, filed for bankruptcy in August.
- DCG, which had direct ties to FTX, had been nearing a deal to sell CoinDesk to an investor group in the summer.
- This all comes as funding to crypto startups dipped 28% in the third quarter, to $1.7 billion, compared with the same period a year earlier, per Architect Partners.
- That means crypto companies are on track to raise less money in 2023 than during the crypto craze of 2018.
Of note: Binance was the largest contributor to the initiative, putting up roughly $1 billion in its stablecoin, BUSD. Only one of the other nine named contributors to the project has invested all its capital, per Bloomberg.
- A spokesperson told Bloomberg that Binance had moved $985 million of the funds back to its corporate treasury for other investments.
Between the lines: The SEC sued Binance over the summer, with questions about whether DOJ might bring additional charges, putting further dealmaking in doubt.
- In April, Binance's U.S. division walked away from a deal with bankruptcy crypto lender Voyager amid opposition from regulators.