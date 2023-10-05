Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Clear (NYSE: YOU) has acquired Sora ID, an ID verification startup, in a bid to expand into the fintech space.

Why it matters: About half of all potential customers abandon the signup process during KYC verification, which is a huge drop-off for fintechs.

Context: Clear is best known for its biometric identity verification and expedited entry booths at airports, but it has expanded its B2B ambitions in recent years.

"As we've moved outside the airport with partners like Avis and LinkedIn … we've [seen] demand in the KYC space," Clear chief product officer Derek Gottfrid says.

How it works: Sora ID's platform lets end users authenticate their identities once and reuse their verification across different financial institutions.

Customers include ZeroHash, OpenSea, Karat, PeerStreet and Partial.ly.

"They share a vision in terms of a reusable identity, so it felt like a natural match to combine their vision and our vision, their product and our product, to bring Clear Verified to the KYC space," Gottfrid says.

Between the lines: In its pitch to fintechs, Clear touts 17 million users and experience working in other highly regulated industries such as airline security and health care.

Yes, but: "This is not a straight B2B play. Our members are one of our greatest assets," Gottfrid says.

"We bring not only an amazing experience for people that are new — but also for our millions of members that we've already verified, they're going to have a differentiated experience," he adds.

Of note: According to Pitchbook, Sora ID had raised $5.3 million in venture funding from investors that include Greylock Partners, General Catalyst and Abstract Ventures.