Origin, which built a financial wellness app for employers, has acquired estate planning startup MyAdvocate, the company tells Axios exclusively.

Why it matters: Two-thirds of Americans don't have an estate plan in place, but this deal could make the process of creating a will or trust an employee benefit.

Details: New York City-based MyAdvocate has built technology that enables users to easily build an estate plan without hiring a lawyer.

The company provides a step-by-step tool to walk users through the process of creating a will or trust.

How it works: Boston-based Origin works with employers to offer its financial planning and wellness app to their employees.

The app helps employees better track, understand and manage their finances.

Origin also offers users access to certified financial planners that give personalized advice so employees can reach their financial goals.

By the numbers: MyAdvocate had raised a little over $3 million in venture financing from Courtney Ventures at a $20 million valuation.

Meanwhile, Origin raised $70 million in funding from 01 Advisors, Lachy Groom, General Catalyst, Founders Fund, Felicis and Abstract Ventures.

Terms were not disclosed, but Origin founder and CEO Matt Watson said the deal was a mix of cash and equity.

The intrigue: While MyAdvocate offered its estate planning tool to employers and financial advisers, its direct-to-consumer channel made up the bulk of its business, according to Watson.

He says Origin will shut down MyAdvocate's DTC offering and integrate the startup's estate planning tool into its own platform to focus on the employer market.

Yes, but: While consumers may no longer be able to create wills or trusts directly through MyAdvocate's platform, Origin plans to continue supporting those who have already used the platform.

Flashback: This is Origin's second acquisition in just a few months. In June, it bought financial education startup Finny to expand the content it could offer to users.