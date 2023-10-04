Last valued at over $2 billion in a SoftBank led round in 2021, Canadian fintech Clearco's valuation was slashed below $1 billion in a new Series D raise, the company tells Axios.

Why it matters: An eye-popping 340 unicorns were created in 2021. Many would be de-horned by public market valuations today.

What they're saying: "There's been a period of dramatic change in Clearco over the last 12 to 18 months," says CEO Andrew Curtis. "One of the changes is we're laser focused on one product in one geography."

In April, The Globe and Mail reported that Clearco was in talks to raise at a $200 million valuation.

Curtis would not confirm the revenue-based financing company's exact, new valuation. He did confirm that it had fallen below $1 billion with the new capital raise, and that many pure-play fintech startups had seen their valuations slashed by 80% to 90%.

Details: Existing investors Inovia Capital and Founders Circle Capital led the Series D round — though not all of it is going directly into the company's coffers.

Part of the $60 million includes equity issued to Inovia and Founders Circle for buying a $60 million loan Clearco owed to SVB.

Flashback: Clearco expanded rapidly through 2021, operating in Canada, the U.S., Australia, Ireland, the Netherlands, and more. It also launched products including an early-stage startup focused line.

It's since scaled back. The firm now only serves North America and is focused on a single revenue-based financing product. That product funds specific invoices over fixed repayment periods and gives Clearco more certainty over how much it is lending out

The company, at its peak, had 550 employees. That figure is now around 135, says Curtis, who became CEO in January after co-founder Michele Romanow stepped down after one year in the role.

"VC-backed fintechs and other tech companies were being rewarded for very rapid growth in 2020 and 2021," he says. "We're in a very different environment now."

What we're watching: Curtis said the company plans to hit cash-flow breakeven and EBITDA profitability in the next 12 months.