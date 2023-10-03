Visa puts $100 million behind gen AI push

Card network Visa has earmarked $100 million to invest in generative AI companies operating in the payments and commerce space, it announced Monday.

Why it matters: Major financial institutions are still treading carefully around the technology, in part due to concerns about data privacy.

Details: Visa Ventures will be leading the initiative. The fund plans to invest in largely early-stage companies, writing checks in the millions of dollars, says David Rolf, head of Visa Ventures.

Previous investments by the company's venture arm include crypto tracking company TRM Labs and open banking startup Basiq.

Zoom out: Fintech founders and investors see ways for generative AI to improve financial services, even if the industry's heavy regulation may make those enhancements may come to fruition slower than Hollywood.