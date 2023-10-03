Visa puts $100 million behind gen AI push
Card network Visa has earmarked $100 million to invest in generative AI companies operating in the payments and commerce space, it announced Monday.
Why it matters: Major financial institutions are still treading carefully around the technology, in part due to concerns about data privacy.
Details: Visa Ventures will be leading the initiative. The fund plans to invest in largely early-stage companies, writing checks in the millions of dollars, says David Rolf, head of Visa Ventures.
- Previous investments by the company's venture arm include crypto tracking company TRM Labs and open banking startup Basiq.
Zoom out: Fintech founders and investors see ways for generative AI to improve financial services, even if the industry's heavy regulation may make those enhancements may come to fruition slower than Hollywood.
- Some founders are seeing promise in helping major banks and institutions create privacy-sensitive AI.
- Investors also see fraud prevention as an area that could take off as generative AI continues to develop.
- Banks and fintechs are also testing ways to cut down their employees' time with the tech, such as helping their developers code or to help customers select equities.