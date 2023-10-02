Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Asset manager Rithm Capital (NYSE: RITM) agreed to buy the mortgage services and specialized loan servicing businesses of Computershare Ltd. (ASX: CPU) for around $720 million.

Details: The deal includes about $136 billion in unpaid principal balance of mortgage servicing rights, of which $85 billion is third-party servicing.

It also includes Computershare affiliate Specialized Loan Servicing's origination services business.

Rithm plans to finance the deal through a mix of existing cash, available liquidity on its balance sheet and additional MSR financing.

Between the lines: Rithm portfolio company Newrez will manage the acquired mortgage portfolio and operations after the deal closes.

The acquisition will increase the company's third-party servicing business to $180 billion.

What they're saying: "It further strengthens our origination and servicing channels, both of which are designed to deliver a customer experience that prioritizes a successful homeownership journey," Baron Silverstein, president of Newrez, said in a statement.

What's next: The transaction is still subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals but is expected to close in the first half of 2024.