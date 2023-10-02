Rithm Capital to buy Computershare mortgage business
Asset manager Rithm Capital (NYSE: RITM) agreed to buy the mortgage services and specialized loan servicing businesses of Computershare Ltd. (ASX: CPU) for around $720 million.
Details: The deal includes about $136 billion in unpaid principal balance of mortgage servicing rights, of which $85 billion is third-party servicing.
- It also includes Computershare affiliate Specialized Loan Servicing's origination services business.
- Rithm plans to finance the deal through a mix of existing cash, available liquidity on its balance sheet and additional MSR financing.
Between the lines: Rithm portfolio company Newrez will manage the acquired mortgage portfolio and operations after the deal closes.
- The acquisition will increase the company's third-party servicing business to $180 billion.
What they're saying: "It further strengthens our origination and servicing channels, both of which are designed to deliver a customer experience that prioritizes a successful homeownership journey," Baron Silverstein, president of Newrez, said in a statement.
What's next: The transaction is still subject to closing conditions and regulatory approvals but is expected to close in the first half of 2024.