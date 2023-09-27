AssuredPartners reportedly weighing IPO, sale

GTCR and Apax Partners are reportedly weighing an IPO or sale of insurance broker AssuredPartners in a deal that could be valued up to $16 billion, Bloomberg reports.

Why it's the BFD: A number of insurance brokerage stocks have been outperforming in public markets.

Context: Shares of brokerage and risk firm Arthur J. Gallagher are up about 23% since the start of the year, and shares of Brown & Brown are up 25% in the same period.

The S&P 500, for comparison, was up 12% for the same time frame.

Details: GTCR and Apax are weighing a full or partial sale as well as an IPO, per Bloomberg.

The firm is set to hit $850 million in EBITDA and was last valued at about $5.1 billion.

AssuredPartners notably focuses on property and casualty, as well as employee benefits.

Of note: The sector has remained active in tuck-in acquisitions. In a recent earnings call, Arthur J. Gallagher CFO Douglas Howell estimated that the company has upward of $3 billion to spend on M&A both this year and next.

Days ago, the company acquired Hartley Cylke Pacific Insurance Services.

Brown & Brown also completed six acquisitions in the second quarter.

The intrigue: Most insurtech startups that have gone public recently are focused specifically on disrupting this market of middlemen.

Right now, the old-school middlemen are on far steadier ground.

AssuredPartners declined comment. Apax and GTCR did not respond to requests for comment.