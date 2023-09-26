Trump-era health insurance rule spurs three new deals

Share on email (opens in new window)

StretchDollar, a small-business health benefits startup, raised $1.6 million in pre-seed funding, the company announced today.

Why it matters: This is the third company in the newly formed Individual Coverage Healthcare Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA) space to get funding in the last month.

Flashback: A Trump administration rule, effected in 2020, allows employers to pay a fixed amount that would go toward workers' health care costs (both insurance and additional needs).

Dubbed ICHRA, the rule would give employees potentially more insurance options and has been offered as an alternative to typical group insurance programs.

The arrangement also gives employers a better sense of how much they'll pay out in health care costs in a given year.

Details: Precursor Ventures, Elefund, v1vc, Kindergarten Ventures, and Westerly Ventures invested in StretchDollar, which offers a platform for employers to set up an ICHRA program.

Just a week ago, another player in the space, Take Command, raised $25 million led by Edison Partners.

Another player, Venteur Health Insurance, raised $7.6 million in mid-August, led by GSR.

The bottom line: Investor interest is growing for this insurance microcosm, which began forming just three years ago.