Trump-era health insurance rule spurs three new deals
StretchDollar, a small-business health benefits startup, raised $1.6 million in pre-seed funding, the company announced today.
Why it matters: This is the third company in the newly formed Individual Coverage Healthcare Reimbursement Arrangement (ICHRA) space to get funding in the last month.
Flashback: A Trump administration rule, effected in 2020, allows employers to pay a fixed amount that would go toward workers' health care costs (both insurance and additional needs).
- Dubbed ICHRA, the rule would give employees potentially more insurance options and has been offered as an alternative to typical group insurance programs.
- The arrangement also gives employers a better sense of how much they'll pay out in health care costs in a given year.
Details: Precursor Ventures, Elefund, v1vc, Kindergarten Ventures, and Westerly Ventures invested in StretchDollar, which offers a platform for employers to set up an ICHRA program.
- Just a week ago, another player in the space, Take Command, raised $25 million led by Edison Partners.
- Another player, Venteur Health Insurance, raised $7.6 million in mid-August, led by GSR.
The bottom line: Investor interest is growing for this insurance microcosm, which began forming just three years ago.