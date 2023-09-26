Share on email (opens in new window)

Creditors in the Celsius bankruptcy case voted overwhelmingly in favor of its proposed restructuring plan, according to a voting declaration filed by restructuring agency Stretto.

Why it matters: The vote brings the firm closer to exiting the bankruptcy process and moves creditors closer to recovering most of their assets.

Driving the news: Most classes in the bankruptcy claim voted more than 98% in favor of the reorganization plan, which is expected to return between 67% and 85% of their holdings.

The intrigue: Creditors approved the plan despite objections from the U.S. Trustee, the DOJ-backed entity overseeing bankruptcy cases.

The SEC has also filed a limited objection to the plan, questioning Coinbase's proposed involvement in distributing assets to Celsius' international customers.

Details: Under the plan, Celsius' assets would be sold to a consortium called Fahrenheit Holdings, which includes Arrington Capital and bitcoin miner U.S. Bitcoin Corp.

The consortium would distribute about $2 billion worth of bitcoin and ethereum back to creditors.

In addition to a return of their assets, creditors will get equity in a newly formed entity, temporarily referred to as NewCo.

NewCo is expected to take charge of and expand the debtors' bitcoin mining operations, engage in ethereum staking, and monetize some of the debtors' less liquid assets, according to a disclosure statement filed Aug. 17.

What's next: The plan still requires approval from the bankruptcy court, with a hearing scheduled for Oct. 2.

Catch up fast: Celsius filed for bankruptcy over a year ago, on July 13, 2022.