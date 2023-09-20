Sixth Street consortium in talks to acquire Greensky from Goldman
A consortium led by Sixth Street Partners has entered exclusive talks to acquire installment lending platform GreenSky from Goldman Sachs, according to multiple reports.
Why it matters: The sale signals a further retreat from mass-market and consumer businesses by Goldman.
Details: Reports say the deal could fetch up to $500 million — less than a third of what Goldman paid for GreenSky less than two years ago.
- The Sixth Street consortium, which includes Pimco and KKR, prevailed over a rival bid led by Apollo Global Management.
The big picture: As profits have sunk in recent quarters, Goldman CEO David Solomon has been pressured to exit some non-core businesses.
- Earlier this year, Goldman disclosed that its consumer-lending business had lost about $3 billion since 2020 on a pretax basis, which grew to about $4 billion by the end of the second quarter of 2023.
- In July, the firm wrote down $504 million related to the $1.7 billion GreenSky acquisition as a result.
Of note: Last month, Goldman also exited the financial advisory business by selling its Personal Financial Management (PFM) unit.
- That deal unwound its $750 million acquisition of United Capital Financial Partners in 2019.