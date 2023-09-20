Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A consortium led by Sixth Street Partners has entered exclusive talks to acquire installment lending platform GreenSky from Goldman Sachs, according to multiple reports.

Why it matters: The sale signals a further retreat from mass-market and consumer businesses by Goldman.

Details: Reports say the deal could fetch up to $500 million — less than a third of what Goldman paid for GreenSky less than two years ago.

The Sixth Street consortium, which includes Pimco and KKR, prevailed over a rival bid led by Apollo Global Management.

The big picture: As profits have sunk in recent quarters, Goldman CEO David Solomon has been pressured to exit some non-core businesses.

Earlier this year, Goldman disclosed that its consumer-lending business had lost about $3 billion since 2020 on a pretax basis, which grew to about $4 billion by the end of the second quarter of 2023.

In July, the firm wrote down $504 million related to the $1.7 billion GreenSky acquisition as a result.

Of note: Last month, Goldman also exited the financial advisory business by selling its Personal Financial Management (PFM) unit.