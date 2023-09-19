Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Crypto-focused VC firm Blockchain Capital has closed two new funds for a total of $580 million.

Why it matters: Despite a global slowdown in crypto dealmaking, LPs continue to back firms focused on the sector.

Details: The two new vehicles, first reported by TechCrunch, are Blockchain Capital's sixth early-stage fund and its first opportunity fund.

Roughly two-thirds of the $580 million will be allocated to backing early-stage startups, and one-third will go toward late-stage vehicles.

Context: Due to the collapse of firms like FTX — and increased regulatory scrutiny in the sector — VC funding for crypto startups has fallen dramatically in recent quarters.

According to data from Architect Partners, crypto investment in the second quarter was down 71% from the same period in 2022.

That was also its lowest level since the fourth quarter of 2020.

State of play: Despite that, VC firms in the sector continue to raise new funds.

Last week, an SEC filing disclosed that Electric Capital is raising $300 million for its third investment vehicle.

In July, Polychain Capital raised $200 million in the first close of its fourth fund, and CoinFund raised $158 million for its fourth fund.

Race Capital, an early-stage fintech investor that backs crypto startups, raised $150 million for its second fund in late June.

Earlier in the year, former Binance former head of M&A Bill Qian told Lucinda he was raising $100 million to invest in crypto startups.

What we're watching: Just how long it might take for crypto investment to rebound, considering the amount of dry powder available across these new funds.

Of note: Blockchain Capital last raised $300 million for its fifth fund in mid-2021, just before the onset of this latest crypto winter.