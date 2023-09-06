Wayflyer lands $1B financing deal with Neuberger Berman
Irish revenue-based financing firm Wayflyer has secured $1 billion in a financing deal with U.S.-based asset manager Neuberger Berman.
Why it matters: With credit tightening and debt financing harder to come by, lenders must find new ways to fund growth.
Details: The agreement, described as an "off-balance-sheet program," has Neuberger Berman putting up capital to help Wayflyer pay down some existing debt and fund new loans.
- In return, Wayflyer will buy up to $1 billion of assets managed by Neuberger Berman over an unspecified period of time.
How it works: Dublin-based Wayflyer provides a data analytics platform and working capital to e-commerce brands in exchange for a portion of their future revenue.
- Loans granted by Wayflyer typically range from $300,000 to $400,000 and are used for inventory, shipping costs or other purchases for expanding e-commerce businesses.
- Those loans historically have been funded through debt facilities it has struck with firms like J.P. Morgan and Credit Suisse.
The bottom line: The off-balance-sheet deal will enable Wayflyer to keep its debt-to-equity ratio low and borrow at more competitive rates.