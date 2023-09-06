Startup closure company SimpleClosure raises $1.5 million seed
SimpleClosure, a company that helps venture-backed businesses automate the shutdown process, has raised $1.5 million in seed funding.
Why it matters: Guidance to shut down a company is a rarity in an industry that tends to sweep failures under the rug.
Context: This comes as a rising number of startups throw in the towel while venture funding dries up. Data from Carta show a 107% increase in dissolutions in the second quarter of 2023 (81) from a year ago (56).
Details: Vera Equity and Cambrian Ventures led the round.
How it works: SimpleClosure blends automation with human consulting, aiming to automate and simplify the shutdown process by ingesting the company's documents. Based on that information, it creates a shutdown plan, building a checklist and auto-populating paperwork (including IRS filings and vendor termination agreements).
- A process that typically takes months can then be simplified to days or weeks, says CEO Dori Yona.
- Documents might include IRS papers and investor documents. SimpleClosure aims to find loose ends, having helped Elie Toubiana, a founder that shuttered ZenBill earlier this year, close an entity that he had forgotten that he had opened in Florida.
- It also helped Toubiana identify in his credit card statements which vendors the company was still paying.
Of note: Toubiana also figured out how much to return to his investors with help from a representative.
Flashback: Yona was asked by investors to create an analysis of what could happen if he shutdown his previous fintech business, Earny.
- The startup eventually pivoted and found a buyer, but the complex and highly manual process left a mark in Yona's mind.
- "It didn't make sense to me that shutting down a company was that complicated and that ambiguous," he said. "I felt like I was the first business in America shutting down company."
The intrigue: Venture investors tend to seek companies with recurring revenue, but shutting down a company is a one-time event. Yona though sees the possibility of dominating the market rather than focusing on recurring revenue, citing research that the majority of venture-backed startups fail.
- He also sees the possibility of serving a broader set of customers (such as vendors or creditors) and adding more products — including ones around a company's leftover assets.