SimpleClosure, a company that helps venture-backed businesses automate the shutdown process, has raised $1.5 million in seed funding.

Why it matters: Guidance to shut down a company is a rarity in an industry that tends to sweep failures under the rug.

Context: This comes as a rising number of startups throw in the towel while venture funding dries up. Data from Carta show a 107% increase in dissolutions in the second quarter of 2023 (81) from a year ago (56).

Details: Vera Equity and Cambrian Ventures led the round.

How it works: SimpleClosure blends automation with human consulting, aiming to automate and simplify the shutdown process by ingesting the company's documents. Based on that information, it creates a shutdown plan, building a checklist and auto-populating paperwork (including IRS filings and vendor termination agreements).

A process that typically takes months can then be simplified to days or weeks, says CEO Dori Yona.

Documents might include IRS papers and investor documents. SimpleClosure aims to find loose ends, having helped Elie Toubiana, a founder that shuttered ZenBill earlier this year, close an entity that he had forgotten that he had opened in Florida.

It also helped Toubiana identify in his credit card statements which vendors the company was still paying.

Of note: Toubiana also figured out how much to return to his investors with help from a representative.

Flashback: Yona was asked by investors to create an analysis of what could happen if he shutdown his previous fintech business, Earny.

The startup eventually pivoted and found a buyer, but the complex and highly manual process left a mark in Yona's mind.

"It didn't make sense to me that shutting down a company was that complicated and that ambiguous," he said. "I felt like I was the first business in America shutting down company."

The intrigue: Venture investors tend to seek companies with recurring revenue, but shutting down a company is a one-time event. Yona though sees the possibility of dominating the market rather than focusing on recurring revenue, citing research that the majority of venture-backed startups fail.