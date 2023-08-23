Ramp raises $300M at a 28% lower valuation
Corporate card and spend management startup Ramp announced it has raised $300 million in new funding, but at a 28% lower valuation than its most recent fundraise.
Why it matters: The lower valuation reflects a tough fundraising environment for late-stage fintechs.
Details: The new financing round, which values the company at $5.8 billion, was co-led by Thrive Capital and Sands Capital, with participation from General Catalyst, Founders Fund and other existing investors.
Flashback: New York-based Ramp most recently raised $750 million in debt and equity in March 2022.
- That raise included $200 million in equity financing led by Founders Fund at an $8.1 billion valuation and another $550 million in debt financing from Citi and Goldman Sachs.
By the numbers: Ramp has more than 15,000 customers, including Shopify, Anduril and Discord.
- The company has surpassed $300 million in annualized revenue, CEO Eric Glyman told Bloomberg.
State of play: Ramp isn't alone in raising new funds at a lower valuation.
- Stripe raised funding at a $50 billion valuation, a sharp decline from the $95 billion valuation it previously held.
- Karna took an 85% cut to its valuation in its most recent financing round.
Of note: Ramp's valuation cut was first reported by The Information last week.