Jio Financial IPO drops in debut

Jio Financial Services, a spinoff of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani's Reliance empire, fell Monday in its first day of trading on India's National Stock Exchange, valuing the business at $19 billion.

Why it matters: This is the first big, multibillion fintech IPO since that window closed in 2021.

Details: Shares of the company fell 5%, the most a stock can drop in a single session. The business had previously been valued at $20.5 billion when determining its issue price.

Background: Jio Financial Services, whose origins can be traced to 1999, does not take deposits. It does, however, offer insurance brokerage services and has inked a plan to launch an asset management business with BlackRock.

Context: After a staggering 59 fintech companies raised a record $34.2 billion in 2021, just two went public in 2022, data from FT Partners show.

Another two fintechs have gone public in the first half of 2023, both abroad. CAB Payments listed in London with a $1.3 billion valuation in July, while Transaction Media Networks listed in Japan and is now valued at about $280 million.

Bottom line: The U.S. market has been slow to come back with fintech IPOs, but the pipeline is starting to flow.