Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) is weighing a sale of its investment advisory unit — which it acquired just four years ago — as part of a broader retreat from mass-market and consumer businesses.

Why it matters: The firm's attempts to move downmarket have been an expensive disaster, forcing CEO David Solomon to unwind multiple deals that Goldman had envisioned driving future growth.

What's happening: Goldman said in a statement that it is evaluating alternatives for its Personal Financial Management (PFM) unit, which manages about $29 billion in assets.

Flashback: The business added about $4 billion in AUM following Goldman's acquisition of United Capital Financial Partners for $750 million in 2019.

The acquisition was meant to broaden the set of customers Goldman could serve, from the ultra-rich to the merely extremely well-off.

Yes, but: The PFM division remains a small portion of Goldman's wealth management practice, which oversees more than $1 trillion in assets for ultra-high net worth clients.

The big picture: CEO David Solomon has been under pressure to turn the firm around after profits have sunk in recent quarters, leading to a retreat from some mass-market and consumer businesses.

Goldman wrote down $504 million related to its 2021 acquisition of consumer lender GreenSky and is looking to sell off that business.

The Wall Street Journal reported in June that the firm is considering ending its partnership with Apple for its consumer credit card product.

What they're saying: "We are currently evaluating alternatives for that business as we determine where to invest our resources and where we see the greatest opportunity," a company spokesperson said in an emailed statement.