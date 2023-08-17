Param buys BNPL provider Twisto from Zip Co
Turkish fintech Param is looking to expand its European operations with the acquisition of Twisto, a Czech buy now, pay later provider, from Zip Co.
Why it matters: The deal highlights the diverging fortunes of BNPL providers, as Param seeks to expand while Melbourne-based Zip Co slims down.
What's happening: The deal gives Param the licenses it needs to expand into Europe while enhancing the product suite Twisto can offer existing clients.
- Initially, it will gain access to Twisto's core Czech Republic and Poland markets, with plans to expand into countries such as Germany and the Netherlands in coming months.
- Deal terms were undisclosed.
Context: Ankara-based Param offers online and offline payment solutions, customer loyalty programs, prepaid cards and other fintech services to corporate, e-commerce and SME clients in Turkey.
- It also has U.K. operations and is licensed as an electronic money institution (EMI) by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) there.
- The firm was most recently valued at more than $200 million after raising funds from European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), CEECAT Capital, Alpha Associates and Revo Capital in June 2022.
The other side: At the same time that Param seeks to expand its addressable market, ASX-listed BNPL provider Zip Co has been shedding assets in an effort to reach profitability.
- Zip Co announced plans to acquire Twisto for A$160 million in early 2021, with the deal closing that November.
- Though terms of the Param deal were not disclosed, Zip had previously said it expected net cash inflows of A$20 million related to its divestiture of Twisto and its South Africa-based Payflex business.