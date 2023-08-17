Param buys BNPL provider Twisto from Zip Co

Turkish fintech Param is looking to expand its European operations with the acquisition of Twisto, a Czech buy now, pay later provider, from Zip Co.

Why it matters: The deal highlights the diverging fortunes of BNPL providers, as Param seeks to expand while Melbourne-based Zip Co slims down.

What's happening: The deal gives Param the licenses it needs to expand into Europe while enhancing the product suite Twisto can offer existing clients.

Initially, it will gain access to Twisto's core Czech Republic and Poland markets, with plans to expand into countries such as Germany and the Netherlands in coming months.

Deal terms were undisclosed.

Context: Ankara-based Param offers online and offline payment solutions, customer loyalty programs, prepaid cards and other fintech services to corporate, e-commerce and SME clients in Turkey.

It also has U.K. operations and is licensed as an electronic money institution (EMI) by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) there.

The firm was most recently valued at more than $200 million after raising funds from European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD), CEECAT Capital, Alpha Associates and Revo Capital in June 2022.

The other side: At the same time that Param seeks to expand its addressable market, ASX-listed BNPL provider Zip Co has been shedding assets in an effort to reach profitability.