Better.com's SPAC deal to go public gets green light

Better.com is set to go public after Aurora Acquisition Corp. shareholders gave the go-ahead Friday.

Why it matters: Faced with multiple issues — including a 2022 lawsuit and now-concluded SEC probe — Better.com's plan to go public via SPAC looked unlikely just a few months ago.

What's next: Friday's approvals makes the combination likely to close on or around Aug. 22, per the press release.

Shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. fell 33.5% in early trading Monday.

Context: The SEC probe into whether Better.com and Aurora violated securities laws ended this month with the commission recommending no enforcement action against either entity.

Of note: If the deal had not been consummated by Sept. 30, then Aurora and SoftBank could have exchanged some $750 million of Better.com bridge notes for preferred equity at a 50% discount to the company's $6.9 billion valuation.