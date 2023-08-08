A beneficiary of the meme-stock frenzy, DriveWealth is aiming to file for an IPO, co-founder Robert Cortright tells Axios.

Driving the news: DriveWealth has laid the groundwork in recent months, ushering in Michael Blaugrund as CEO at the end of July, and hiring Jason Pizzorusso as Global CFO.

Blaugrund had been COO at New York Stock Exchange (TICKER) and Pizzorusso was previously CFO of Morgan Stanley's Wealth Management division.

DriveWealth's previous CEO Terry Angelos left the role in January.

What's next: "I think the next time you see us doing a fundraising it's ringing the bell in the New York Stock Exchange," says Blaugrund.

DriveWealth last raised at a $2.9 billion valuation in 2021 with investors including including Insight Partners, Accel, Greyhound Capital, Softbank Vision Fund, and Point72 Ventures.

By the numbers: DriveWealth grew revenue by 55% last year despite a slowdown in retail stock-trading post pandemic, says Cortright, and expects to grow a similar percentage this year.

It also expects to be cash flow positive by the end of this year or by the end of the first quarter in 2024.

What they're saying: "We're probably going to file but maybe have not have IPO-ed physically yet... within that [18 to 24 month] timeframe," says Cortright, who was interim CEO following Angelos' exit.

What we're watching: "My job is to get us ready, so that when the time is right, we can pursue that avenue," says Blaugrund. "My focus is going to be on accelerating our expansion plans."

To get itself into IPO-shape, DriveWealth is planning to expand more aggressively abroad. It also plans to bolster its suite of products.

It began offering options trading in July, and plans to move into offering FX, fixed income, and additional fund products. It's also moving to offer non-U.S. equities.

In the long-term, Blaugrund sees the potential for DriveWealth to be "a central nervous system for delivering financial services." That could mean offering data products around retail investment activity on its platform, or helping corporations with the buyback of their stock.

Details: The embedded stock trading fintech attributes its continued growth to its B2B model. DriveWealth sells to companies including Revolut and Toss Securities, allowing those businesses offer stock-trading to their consumers.

It's able to reach a significant user bases in a single deal, leading to growth in its monthly active user base last year.

The company did not reveal its revenue and MAU figures, but Cortright says the business will be "well" in the $200 million to $500 million revenue range in 2025 or 2026.

Known for its fintech clientele, DriveWealth has increasingly been targeting enterprises. It now counts BTG Pactual, Latin America's largest bank, as a customer.

Of note: Direct-to-consumer stock-trading company Robinhood's net revenue slowed by 25% to $1.4 billion last year. Its number of monthly active users also fell 34% to 11.4 million.