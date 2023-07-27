Upgrade acquires travel BNPL startup Uplift for $100M

Share on email (opens in new window)

Credit card and banking startup Upgrade has acquired BNPL startup Uplift for $100 million in cash and stock, the company announced Thursday.

Why it matters: As valuations in the sector cool, BNPL is becoming a hot acquisition target (again).

Driving the news: Uplift originally approached Upgrade in May, seeking investors for its Series D round.

Upgrade instead bought the business, seeing it as an opportunity to acquire 3.3 million additional customers and to build out its "b2b2c" business.

Upgrade has been offering financial products like home improvement financing through merchants — therefore counting the merchants as customers.

BNPL players, too, operate with a b2b2c model. Uplift works with Air Canada, Frontier, Southwest to offer travelers the option of breaking their payments into installments.

What they're saying: The deal gives Upgrade exposure to the travel industry, which now recovering after Covid lockdowns.

"Travel is a big market, it's $150 billion of annual spending," says Upgrade CEO Renaud Laplanche.

Context: With promises of upending the credit card market, BNPL startups boomed during the pandemic, leading to unions between Goldman Sachs and Greensky; Block and Afterpay; and, PayPal and Paidy.

Then the merger fervor fizzled as interest rates rose. Zip pulled out of its plan to acquire Sezzle. Goldman Sachs is now weighing a sale of Greensky.

State of play: As BNPL valuations fall, some companies are now seeing the opportunity to swoop at a fraction of 2021's costs.

Revolut CEO Nik Storonsky told Axios in May that it's been eying a BNPL acquisition.

What we're watching: Upgrade is eying further acquisitions in the future.