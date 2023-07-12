Bloomberg competitor AlphaSense closes in on $2.5 billion valuation

Share on email (opens in new window)

Riding the AI wave, market intelligence and research firm AlphaSense is nearing a close on $150 million at a $2.5 billion valuation.

Why it matters: The recent rush to all things AI has taken a bite out of fintech funding, but Alphasense is benefitting from having a foot in each camp.

Details: The Series E deal will be announced in coming weeks, a source with knowledge of the matters tells Axios.

AlphaSense is considering using the funding for acquisitions, per Bloomberg, which originally reported the fundraising.

Background: A competitor to the Bloomberg terminal, AlphaSense has been using AI to sort and categorize vast amounts of data on companies, including regulatory filings and earnings calls.

It has since begun using generative AI to summarize such documents, collating bank analysts point of view on a stock, as one example.

Context: AlphaSense last raised at a $1.8 billion valuation, with CapitalG leading the round.

That was a small step up from the company's $1.7 billion valuation in June 2022, which Viking Global Investors and Goldman Sachs Asset Management led.

The big picture: Investors are focusing more time on AI, contributing to the current funding slowdown, but fintech investors also see AI bolstering the sector in the long term.

AlphaSense declined to comment.